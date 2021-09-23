Public hearing date for Mid Ulster boundary

The events are an important part of the overall Local Government Boundaries Review process and are now available for interested parties to register their interest in either participating or observing.

The Mid Ulster public hearing will be held in Ranfurly House & Hill of O’Neill in Dungannon on October 7.

Each event will be facilitated by an Assistant Commissioner and be held between 10am – 2pm, combining in-person and online attendance.

Local Government Boundaries Commissioner Sarah Havlin.

To ensure compliance with ongoing measures in place for indoor meetings as a result of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, those wishing to attend any of the district hearings in person are asked to register their attendance in advance. Due to these restrictions, a limit of 20 people will be placed for in-person attendance at each venue at any one time.

Virtual attendance must also be booked in advance, to facilitate sharing the remote meeting joining details and for scheduling purposes. There is no limit set for virtual attendance.

At booking, those interested in attending must indicate whether they wish to make a representation to the Assistant Commissioner and provide an approximate preferable time slot. The Commissioner’s team will try and accommodate each request as best as possible, and the agreed running order will be announced at the beginning of each hearing.

If anyone requires simultaneous sign language interpretation, translation or interpretation in another language, these requests must be submitted to the Commissioner’s office.

