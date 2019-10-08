SF selects Molloy to contest future election

Sinn Féin MP Francis Molloy has been selected at a party election convention in Gulladuff to contest any upcoming Westminster election.

“I am delighted and honoured to once again be selected to go forward to contest the upcoming Westminster election for Sinn Féin in Mid Ulster,” he said.

“This is an area where our economy is largely dependent on manufacturing, agriculture and the agri-food sector; all of which will be severely damaged by any kind of Brexit.

“We also have many people from across the EU who have chosen to come here to work and make their home and they are being threatened by the Tory Brexit agenda.

“An upcoming election will give the people here a chance to again reject Brexit, reject the Tories and reject their Brexit-supporting cheerleaders in the DUP.”

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said the upcoming Westminster election offers the people of Mid Ulster “a chance to reject Westminster, reject Toryism and reject the DUP and put the interests of the people of Ireland first.”

“The nationalist and republican electorate have already rejected Westminster, realising it will never act in the their interests or provide solutions to Brexit, and this election is an opportunity to reinforce that message,” said Mrs O’Neill.”

The Mid Ulster MLA said it was also a chance to “reject the DUP and the chaos and paralysis they have brought to politics both in the north and in Britain”.