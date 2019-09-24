Support call for new strategy on suicide

Sinn Féin has welcomed the Department of Health publication of the Protect Life 2 Suicide Prevention Strategy as a critical step in tackling suicide and is bringing a motion to the Mid Ulster District Council to explore how the strategy can be implemented across the district.

Councillor Ronan McGinley will be proposing the motion on Thursday and is hoping for full cross-party support.

He said: “Everyone has a part to play in eradicating suicide.

“This strategy will hopefully help focus collaborative working and maximise interventions to help reduce the growing rates of suicide across our society.

“Suicide has a devastating impact on families and communities, so every effort to minimise this should be welcomed.

“The focus of all stakeholders should be on the full implementation of the strategy and the delivery of services in partnership with communities and support organisations.

“I would like to see the Mid Ulster District Council proactively working with the Department of Health and our partners in the voluntary and community sector to fully implement this strategy across our district.

“I would like to commend all those who work tirelessly to protect and save lives in our local communities.

“For anyone feeling down or those who need to speak to someone, please reach out, help and support is there.”