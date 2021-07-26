Tailbacks on Cookstown's Westland Road to be raised with Roads Service

Cookstown SDLP Councillor Kerri Hughes says she is meeting with Road Service to

discuss the problem.

She said: “A number of people have highlighted to me the increasing frequency of tailbacks forming in traffic at the lights at the Orritor Road junction on Westland Road.

Traffic tailback on Westland Road, Cookstown.

“These lights were installed in 2019 to help alleviate existing traffic pressure at the junction, but they are clearly not working as intended and, arguably, making the situation worse.

“I have arranged an on-site meeting with Roads Service where I will be highlighting the issue of tailbacks forming at this junction.

“I will continue to work with the Department for Infrastructure to seek to resolve the problems drivers and local residents are experiencing on the Westland Road.”

---

