UUP fielding 'strong team of candidates' for Council elections

The Ulster Unionist Party has announced a strong team of candidates to stand in local Council elections for Mid Ulster on May 2.

They nominated recently at the former Magherafelt Council offices and were accompanied by Party Leader, Robin Swann MLA and Rosemary Barton MLA

In a statement the UUP said: "The May 2019 Local Council Elections will offer an opportunity for people to vote for those who will represent them, rather than reinforce division and separation in our society. In the absence of an NI Assembly this is the only avenue which people will be able to have their concerns addressed.

"We have a strong team of candidates with a mixture of youth and experience and particularly welcome two young female prospective candidates. We shall demand better where politicians serve the people rather than themselves and be 'Your Strong Voice in Council.'"

List of candidates: Clogher Valley DEA – Meta Graham and Robert Mulligan; Dungannon DEA – Kim McNeill and Walter Cuddy; Torrent DEA- Robert Colvin; Cookstown DEA – Trevor Wilson and Mark Glasgow; Moyola DEA- Derek McKinney; Carntogher DEA- Christopher Reid, and Magherafelt DEA – George Shiels.