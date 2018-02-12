Pomeroy Players present ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’

After 37 happy years in their ‘spiritual home’ of St. Mary’s Hall, Pomeroy Players will this year be making the short trip down to the Craic Theatre in Coalisland to stage their annual production.

The Players will be staging the award winning ‘Dancing At Lughnasa’ by the renown Irish playwright Brian Friel.

This very moving and sometimes raucous tale of the five Mundy sisters and their missioner uncle who has returned from Africa has always been a popular audience play and no doubt the Pomeroy Players will hope to do the writer and his magnificent story justice.

There will be two performances: this Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 both at 8pm.

A spokesperson for the Players added: “And for anyone so inclined to enjoy a little pre-show beverage at the bar, C&N Bus Hire will be running a return service to and from the show from Pomeroy. Contact Darren on 07919123304 for bookings.

“Many thanks to the Craic Theatre for the use of their facilities as we embark on our festival tour run which will take in Lislea, Strabane, Mid Ulster and Portadown.

“Also many thanks to Gerard McNally for the use of his van in transporting our set to and from the many venues.

“We have always enjoyed very generous support from our local audience and we would hope that we can still rely on it as we move to our new venue.”