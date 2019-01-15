Pop-up shops help charity in memory of Vincent

Dementia NI has praised Castledawson woman Katie McLaughlin and her family who raised £2,750 before Christmas by running pop-up shops for the charity.

Katie organised the events in memory of her late father Vincent McMullan who sadly passed away in October 2018.

Vincent had been living with dementia prior to his passing and Katie and her family were very keen to raise money that would go back into helping people living with dementia.

The pop-up shops were organised in Learmount Centre, Park village and St Malachy’s GAC, Castledawson.

Paula Canney, Dementia NI, said: “Thank you Katie and all your family and friends who helped raise this fantastic sum of £2750 for Dementia NI. Dementia NI are so grateful to you all for your incredible kindness and for giving back in the midst of a very difficult time for your family.”

Have you or your family been affected by a dementia diagnosis? To find out how Dementia NI can help, visit www.dementiani.org or call them on 02890 68 67 68.

Paula added: “People with dementia are entitled to live well with the right support, together we can make this happen.”