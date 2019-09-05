Popular Magherafelt chippy gutted in devastating fire

Fire has completely gutted the interior of a popular Magherafelt chippy.

Mrs B's in Rainey Street car park was cordoned off this afternoon while an investigation in to the cause of the blaze is carried out.

Several fire appliances attended the scene of the morning blaze which is understood to have happened some time after 8am.

Neighbouring businesses managed to get back into operation by early afternoon.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Darren Totten described it as "a disaster" for the owner Paul Browne and his nine employees.

"I would like to extend my sympathy to everyone and hope they get back to business as soon as possible," he said.

"It's a very popular chippy in Magherafelt and for this to happen is just terrible."

Councillor Totten praised the emergency services for their prompt response and for preventing flames from spreading to other properties.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment.

Fire appliances at the scene of the fire.

Chip shop was gutted in the blaze.