Portstewart property with sea views

Sitting on an elevated corner site in the seaside resort of Portstewart this contemporary style residence enjoys panoramic sea and coastal views which include the River Bann estuary, Portstewart Strand beach and beyond to Donegal.

A detached house on three levels, it offers spacious accommodation comprising four bedrooms plus study and three reception rooms.

1 Downing Park, Portstewart, BT55 7JE

The upper ground floor acccommodation offers - a 24’9 x 15’7 open plan family room with feature fireplace and sea views; a 22’5 x 8’11 kitchen/dining area with features including a Bosch four-ring ceramic hob, Indesit integrated double oven, Gaggenau grill and fryer, and French doors to rear; a 9’2 x 6’6 utility room with door to staircase leading down to garage on the lower ground floor level; a 16’3 x 11’3 dining room with open fireplace and glass panelled French doors from family room; a 14’3 x 8’6 bedroom with linen cupboard/wardrobe and ensuite with panelled bath, walk in shower cubicle, w.c. and wash hand basin; a 11’4 x 12’2 bedroom with sea views; a 11’11 x 8’11 bedroom with wardrobe and sea views; a bathroom with panelled bath, walk in shower cubicle w.c. and wash hand basin; a 22’5 x 7’8 office with built-in shelving and desk, glass panelled door from inner hall, door out to rear garden, door leading into mid level garage.

The first floor accommodation offers - a 22’5 x 15’2 open plan lounge with wood burning stove and sea views; a self contained kitchen with door to external terrace areas with metal stairwell leading down to rear garden; a 21’4” x 14’4” bedroom (max) with extensive built in wardrobes and sea views and an ensuite with panelled bath, walk in shower cubicle, w.c., wash hand basin, bidet; and a 5’10 x 4’11 sauna.

External features include - enclosed garden to rear laid in lawn with flagged patio area, open planned garden to front and side, brick paviour patio area to front, a 23’5 x 19’9 terrace balcony and two double garages with electric double doors.

O/O £545,000

Agent: McAfee Portstewart T: 02870832233