Primary school pupils get creative in Cookstown

Children from the Learning Support Centres in Cookstown Primary School and Holy Trinity Primary School have enjoyed four months of Creative Arts through Mid Ulster District Council’s Arts and Cultural Development Programme, within the Burnavon.

Creative Kids is an arts programme which began over a year ago with both schools.

Artwork from Cookstown Primary School was exhibited in the Burnavon in June 2018. This project has continued on this academic year and allowed local artists Louise Byrne (BEAM) and Andrea Hayes to continue their work within the Learning Support Centres of Holy Trinity Primary School and Cookstown Primary School.

Since October of 2018 the artists have worked with the children, in each school, introducing them to many different art forms, over 70 pupils have enjoyed working with textiles, paverpol and mosaic.

The pieces of work, created by Holy Trinity Primary School, will be exhibited during the month of May 2019 in the Burnavon.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, attended a workshop at each primary school and said: “The Creative Kids project has provided a brilliant opportunity for pupils within our schools, to explore a range of different artist-led crafts. I’m delighted that the Council has been able to facilitate this project and I look forward to seeing the finished works exhibited in the Burnavon throughout May.”

Sharon Cuddy from Cookstown Primary School commented on the project: “Having undertaken the project last year, the children were very excited when they learnt that we were going to be participating in the programme again this year and curious as to what they were going to make and what materials they would be using. We have seen much progress over the last year, even in terms of the children’s tolerance in handling the materials, particularly those children presenting with sensory sensitivities.

“Both Andrea and Louise have been excellent in their delivery of the lessons and encouraged the children to ask questions and to be as creative as they could. This has been such a worthwhile programme and the children have engaged so well with it, not to mention the fact that they were experiencing art in a way that they ordinarily wouldn’t.”

Marie McAllister from Holy Trinity Primary School also commented on the project: “The children in the LSC and ASD classes in Holy Trinity PS have found the specialist art classes to be very worthwhile. They have allowed the children to produce lovely pieces of art work that is special to each one individually. It has provided many sensory opportunities that the children have benefitted greatly from. Our sincere thanks to the Burnavon, Andrea, and Louise for their time, patience and expertise. We look forward to the upcoming exhibition in the Burnavon, to showcase the work of our children. In their words they are, “So excited as we are now famous artists.”

For more information on projects like this one, please contact the Arts and Cultural Development Officer at the Burnavon on 028 8676 9949.