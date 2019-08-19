PROPERTY: Magnificent family home on a prime site

Situated on a prime elevated site (extending to over half an acre) overlooking Coleraine town this superior detached residence, built in 2003, has been finished to the highest of standards.

This individually designed and unique property comprises four spacious bedrooms (master with ensuite and dressing area) and four plus reception rooms (as well as a study).

Thirs individually designed and unique property has been finished to the highest of standards

Ground floor accommodation comprises: entrance porch and a reception hall with solid Oak flooring and an individually designed Oak staircase leading to first floor; separate w.c.; a 19’10 x 13’11 lounge with corner bay window, Oak surround fireplace with cast iron/slate inset and tiled hearth, gas fire, and double doors leading to hall, plus excellent views overlooking the front garden, town and countryside beyond; a 14’7 x 17’6 dining room (into feature bay window), solid Oak flooring, and glass panelled double doors leading to hall, plus views overlooking the front garden, town and countryside.

The ground floor also has a 13’5 x 12’1 office/study with solid oak floor, built-in desk with storage cupboards, drawers and shelving; a 12’0 x 15’11 kitchen & dinette (plus walkway to Snug/Breakfast Room) with features including an excellent range of high and low level Oak fronted kitchen units with granite worktop and feature dresser with glass display cabinets; a 12’9 x 12’6 sun lounge/conservatory; a 13’8 x 13’7 family room with oak surround fireplace with cast iron/slate inset, gas fire and tiled hearth and views overlooking the front garden, town and countryside; a rear porch with doors leading to a utility room, integral double garage and separate w.c./cloak room.

Accommmodation on the first floor comprises: a shower room; a 14’7 x 18’0 (into bay window) master bedroom, dressing area and ensuite shower room; a 15’10 x 15’2 bedroom; a 14’0 x 13’10 bedroom; a 13’9 x 12’0 bedroom; and, a family bathroom.

External features include a rotunda Pavior brick patio area with tiered decked area.

This superior detached residence, built in 2003, has been finished to the highest of standards

* Tullyview, 2A Tullybeg Avenue, Coleraine BT51 3NG.

Agent: Pollock Residential. Tel: 028 7034 2224