Police are awaiting the results of a post mortem after the sudden death of a man in Cookstown.

They attended the scene at Coolnafrankly Park last night.

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious at this stage.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan has expressed concern following the death.

"The death of anyone is a tragedy and my sympathies are with the family of the man who has passed away," said Mr Buchanan.