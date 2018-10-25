Pupils attempt live scarecrow world record

Pupils and staff at a Magherafelt primary school are set to attempt a world record for the largest gathering of live scarecrows.

Approximately 250 is the target for Holy Family Primary and there is a quiet confidence and excitement in the building that this can be hit next Tuesday, October 30.

Principal Peter Donnelly told the Mail that the school has a “very strong tradition” when it came to Halloween celebration.

“They hold a Halloween Festival Day in the school where every child comes to school in fancy dress,” he said. “They participate in Halloween parades to spooky tunes presented by none other than Mr Pandy Walshe, all of which is viewed by parents.”

Mr Donnelly said this year they decided to go that step further. “Earlier in the year they registered with the Guinness World Records as they bid to attempt to set a new World Record for the largest gathering of live scarecrows.

“All children have been invited to come to school dressed as a scarecrow on the day, with very specific guidelines being provided by the GWR team on what to wear.

“There are stringent regulations to be followed, not only in terms of dressing up but also in terms of how the process is carried out and verified. A lot of work and energy has gone into the preparations to date, with still lots to do.”

Continuing, Mr Donnelly said he is very hopeful that they will be successful in their attempt to set a new World Record.

He said that there has been overwhelming support from the parents and the wider community as the process requires a lot of support in the form of stewards, counters, timekeepers and independent witnesses.

Mr Donnelly also stated that he wanted to thank those who have donated straw to the school to help complete scarecrow costumes.

He wished all taking part good luck for the record bid.

The record attempt will take place in St Mary’s Grammar School Sports Hall. The event is being sponsored by Subway.