Putting on their hard hats to help those in poverty

One in four people in the world live in poor housing but for the last eleven years, employees from a Toomebridge business has been ‘getting their hands dirty’ to tackle the problem.

Creagh Concrete have supported the Habitat for Humanity ‘Big Build’ programme by sending a team of employees to various locations throughout the world to help build houses for those in areas of need.

This year the Big Build event is taking place in Malawi, where four out of five families live in poorly built homes made of mud bricks, dirt floors and grass thatched roofs. Homes constantly need repair and families are at high risk of disease.

Seamus McKeague, Creagh’s Managing Director and Chair of Habitat NI’s Board of Directors, said: “It has been amazing to see the Creagh family come together to support Habitat’s work over the last eleven years. As with our business, the scope and scale of Creagh’s employee volunteer efforts make a significant, lasting, positive difference to families. We never lose sight, however, that our collective impact is the result of individual commitment.

“As we work together to make a lasting, positive difference to families in need at home and around the world, our teams have bonded, which has delivered real benefits for our company too. We challenge other companies to sponsor one of your team who would be willing to ‘grab their hard hat’ and join us to help change the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children forever.”

More info on Big Build can be found at www.habitatni.co.uk