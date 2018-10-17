Queens award for Clogher

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Frances Burton, has congratulated the Clogher Valley Agricultural Society which organises and hosts the one-day agricultural show annually on receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service at the Show’s recent Gala Ball Event.

“This was a really special evening for the Society’s members and volunteers who work so faithfully and tirelessly to deliver a fantastic show year on year, for the local businesses, livestock and food producers to exhibit at and where the community alike meet up at this local showcase event and enjoy the best of rural life and produce available.

“There can be no more deserving group of people than all of those who work to plan, stage and manage every element of the show, from stewarding , selecting the judges to the clean and tidy up of the whole show area after the thousands of visitors have gone home.”

Cllr Burton concluded: “I was particularly pleased and delighted, having nominated the Society for recognition through the Queen’s Award, that it was granted in this their centenary year, marking one hundred years of the Clogher Valley Show. The Society also made history by becoming the first ever Agricultural Show to have ever received the Queen’s Award”.