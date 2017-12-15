Ranfurly House, Dungannon, and Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, host events

The achievement of local people in Mid Ulster was recognised and celebrated at two Civic Awards evenings recently.

oth events were hosted by the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton.

Pictured are the recipients of the awards evening at Seamus Heaney HomePlace with the Chair of the Council, Councillor Kim Ashton, and elected members.

The first awards evening took place in October at Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon and recognised business and sporting success.

Recipients of the awards in the sports category were: Cookstown Hockey Club’s 1st XI team for winning the Anderson Cup, to add to many more accolades; Cookstown Hockey Club’s 3rd XI team for winning the Ulster Hockey Junior League 3, the Junior 3 League Cup and the Junior Shield; Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club for winning the Under 14 Championship Title, Dungannon United Youth for winning this year’s Milk Cup football tournament and the final recipient in this category was Duane McKeever for winning the 2016 Irish Drift Championship and being named the 2017 Fans’ Pro Driver of the Year.

Recipients in the business category were: Blessingbourne Estate for being named Self Catering Accommodation of the year at the 2017 Northern Ireland Tourism Awards; Corick House Hotel in Clogher for winning Best Country House Dining and Best Hotel Restaurant in Ulster titles at the prestigious Yes Chef awards as well as being named Best Hotel Restaurant in the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The final recipient in this category and of the night was Rhonda Montgomery and Montgomery Food Consulting for this year being recognised in the Business Eye Small Business Awards in the agri food sector.

The second event took place in November at Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy.

Eighteen awards were distributed on the night, 16 of which recognised Irish dancing success, both individual and in a team, with recipients being members of the McNicholl School of Dance, Quinn School of Dance and Millar School of Dancing.

Other recipients on the night were Magherafelt Sky Blues Under 9s team for winning this year’s Foyle Cup; and St Colm’s High School, Draperstown, students for winning an ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Award.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton, said: “I am delighted we have the opportunity to recognise the wealth of talent that exists within our district at these award evenings.

“Our recipients are all worthy winners and huge credits to their clubs, their sports, their businesses and to Mid Ulster.”