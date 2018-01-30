Reader’s information on Townparks School old photo

We know the Mid readers love a bit of Nostalgia so it was lovely to receive a letter in response to one of our old photos.

Jean Clarke, a former head teacher now living in Ballymena, got in touch to give us some more information about this photo which marked the 25th anniversary of Townparks School in Magherafelt.

Jean was able to provide us with names for everyone in the photo:

BACK (from left): Kevin Campbell, Principal Educational Psychologist, NEELB; Robin McKeown, District Social Services Offices; Jack Chapman, Chairman, Board of Governors; Fr O’Byrne (now Monsignor O’Byrne), Schools Governor.

MIDDLE (from left): Jean Clarke, Head Teacher from 1967-2007); Eleanor Richardson, staff.

FRONT (from left): Muriel Brennen, Parents’ Assocation; Carol Collier, Parents’ Association; Muriel Wilson OBE, former Secretary of the Special Care Service (the service was responsible for setting up the special school in Maggerafelt) and Florence McKinley, Head Teacher from 1963-1967.

Jean added: “A new school was built in 1994 on the Ballyronan Road and named Kilronan. I was very proud to be head teacher for 30 years.

“The school enjoyed and benefitted from a very committed staff, well supported by parents, the school management and the local community.

“This year the school celebrates 55 years now under the excellent work of Mrs Alison Millar, Head Teacher, and her staff.”

Thanks to Jean for this fantastic information!