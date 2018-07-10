Recognition for local social enterprise group

Draperstown based social enterprise, the Workspace Group, has won the Excellence in Voluntary, Community or Social Enterprise Workplace Wellbeing Award.

They picked up the prize at the Inspire Wellbeing Awards in Belfast recently.

Inspire Wellbeing, a charity and social enterprise based in Northern Ireland, hosted the Workplace Wellbeing Awards to recognise the efforts made by many organisations that go the extra mile to protect and nurture the mental health and wellbeing of employees.

The Workspace Group is a social enterprise based in Draperstown which has implemented a range of initiatives aimed at developing a culture where staff lead more healthy, balanced lives.

Adele McIvor said: “We are delighted to receive this award in recognition of the support we offer our staff.

“They are our greatest asset and we want to ensure that they lead healthy, balanced lifestyles.”

Workspace was also awarded the Investors in People Health and Wellbeing Award earlier in the year further recognising their commitment to the wellbeing of their staff.