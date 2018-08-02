Red light jumpers in Cookstown beware!

Cookstown police are clamping down on motorists who jump red lights at road works round the town.

They've taken to social media to warn road users to stop or take the consequences.

"Now I know this is going to be a touchy subject with so many roadworks around the town at the minute however for those of you too important or in too much of a rush to stop at the temporary traffic lights this is your warning," they said.

"Officers will be checking the lights both at Molesworth Street and Dungannon Road and anyone found breaching these lights will be getting a lovely gift from us of three penalty points and a £65 fine.

"For those that take the gamble on an amber light remember the Highway Code states that the amber light means stop, prepare to go, not keep going."