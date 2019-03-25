Renewal works has 'positive impact' on Ardboe community

Village renewal works have now completed at St Patrick’s Hall, Ardboe following a significant investment of £243k.

The project was delivered by Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, with Mid Ulster District Council providing 25% of the funding.

The investment enabled a refurbishment of St Patrick’s Hall, Ardboe, which has improved accessibility, provided a new front entrance and installed a lift to the building.

Welcoming the news, Chair of the Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, said: “Ardboe is the most recent village to benefit from 37 village renewal projects across the district, supported by the Council and Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership (Local Action Group) over the next number of years.

"The completed project at St Patrick’s Hall, offers access to all through the addition of a lift, an improved entrance and a more user-friendly experience. I hope the local community will embrace this refurbishment, enjoy using the building and benefit from further activities and services that the centre will now be able to offer.”

Chair of Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership, Councillor Sean Clarke, said: “Through funding from the NI Rural Development Programme, Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership will be making available £2.15M for capital investment to support a range of projects across the Mid Ulster District Council area under the Village Renewal Scheme. The partnership approach of the local Council working closely with local communities is the model which brings most benefit to delivering actions identified in the village plans”.

Kieran Devlin, Trustee of Ardboe Parish Centre commented on the project: “The Village Renewal Project undertaken has created a positive impact to Ardboe village. The centre had lost its energy over the past number of years, however, as a result of the project the centre has been restored and rejuvenated.

“It is now a user friendly and welcoming centre for those that use it on regular basis, and the new users that the centre will attract. Through the installation of a lift and modifications to the front façade and entrance of the centre, it has re-established itself as the community focal point, acting as a platform for the delivery and expansion of services and activities for the local community.”

Paul Donnelly, Director of Rural Affairs Division in DAERA said: “I am pleased that the NI Rural Development ‘LEADER’ Programme has provided the enhanced facilities within the hall for the wider community use. This investment, through the Village Renewal scheme, in community facilities and infrastructure supports the Departments vision for a living, working, active landscape valued by everyone, and I commend all involved for working together to deliver this important investment.”

A total of 37 village renewal projects in Mid Ulster are being part funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union, with the Council’s investment totalling £716K over 4 years. The projects are being coordinated by the Council in partnership with local communities, in close liaison with the Local Action Group.