Resurfacing work to get underway soon

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed confirmation that resurfacing work on the Desertmartin/Roshure Road, near Mossbawn Estate, Magherafelt, will begin soon.

Infrastructure NI said that the work was on their 2018/19 resurfacing list and would be completed in the coming weeks.

Cllr McFlynn said, “! welcome confirmation from Infrastructure NI that the resurfacing work on the Desertmartin/Roshure Road will be completed in the coming weeks.

“SDLP representatives had previously highlighted the poor condition of this stretch of road with the department and had been assured that remedial work would be carried out.

“I also welcome the decision to cut back the weeds and bushes that have overgrown the footpath on the approach to Lissan Chapel. This work is expected to be completed within the week and an assessment of what other measures are required at the location will be carried out.

“I will continue to work with the Department and Infrastructure NI to ensure that all work is carried out as quickly as possible with the minimum disruption for local residents.

“In the continued absence of a locally accountable Minister, the SDLP will continue to lobby for a properly resourced road maintenance programme to ensure that the rural roads network is maintained to the highest possible standard.”

Meanwhile, NI Water contractor is presently working on the B41 Tobermore Road, Draperstown, where there has been lane closures and short delays for most of this week.

Traffic control in operation at B41 Tobermore Road, from The Square, Draperstown to Gortnaskey Road.