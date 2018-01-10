‘River of tears’ shed for tragic teacher Christopher ‘Crico’ Colhoun

A popular young teacher and sportsman from Co Tyrone who died following a short illness had a “loving” influence on others throughout his short life, mourners at his funeral heard yesterday.

Christopher ‘Crico’ Colhoun, a 33-year-old father-of-two who had recently been appointed vice principal at St Patrick’s Primary School in Donaghmore, was laid to rest following his funeral in St Patrick’s Church in Clonoe yesterday.

A Gaelic footballer with Pomeroy Plunketts who had also represented Co Tyrone, Mr Colhoun died following a short illness on Monday.

Parish priest Fr Benedict Fee paid tribute to the tragic young GAA star in his homily.

“Life was good for Christopher,” Fr Fee said. “He had his family, his football and he had his teaching too.”

“And he was so proud when he was appointed Vice Principal of St Patrick’s, Donaghmore last July.

“I hope you saw the school pictures in Christopher’s coffin of Mr Colhoun, his wonderful classroom assistant Sarah with his beautiful young minions of P4.”

He continued: “I heard somewhere someone say that if at your funeral you have someone crying over you then your life has been a succes.

“On Monday night after saying the prayers I came out of the wake house and saw in the corner of the porch two big men weeping bitterly .

“These last few days there has been a river of tears shed for the loss that Lisa and her girls and for Rhona and Christy and their family are suffering.

“And to them all today on behalf of us all I offer sincere and heartfelt sympathy.”

Fr Fee added: “Beyond doubt Christopher’s influence was a good one, a mighty one, a rich one, a noble one, a loving one. For it all today we thank God.”