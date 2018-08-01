Road works will ‘greatly improve’ safety at Clady

SDLP Councillor for Carntogher, Martin Kearney, has welcomed confirmation of urgent reconstruction and resurfacing work on the A42 Mayogall Road, Clady, in the vicinity of St Mary’s College.

The work was due to commence today and is expected to be completed by 6pm on Friday.

Councillor Kearney is the Chair of St Mary’s College Board of Governors.

He said: “I welcome the urgent reconstruction and resurfacing work on the A42 Mayogall Road, Clady, in the vicinity of St Mary’s College.

“This stretch of road has been in very poor condition for some time and there have been repeated requests for the necessary repairs to be done.

“When completed the work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of Mayogall Road and will improve road safety for all road users and pedestrians.

“Given the extent of the work required there will be traffic controls in place from the 1st to the 2nd August with a road closure for through traffic necessary on Friday 3rd August.

“During this closure traffic will be diverted along the A54 Ballymacombs Road and B182 Gulladuff Road and vice versa. Advanced warning signage for the closure will be provided and diversion routes will be signed as necessary.”

He said he has been assured by the department that local access will be facilitated where possible.

“Motorists should be aware that delays should be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning journeys.

“I will continue to work with the Department and Infrastructure NI to ensure that this work is carried out as quickly as possible with the minimum disruption for local residents.”