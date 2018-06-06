Roll up...roll up it’s market time!

Approximately 25,000 people visited the Cookstown Continental Market over the weekend.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the market took place last Saturday and Sunday as part of Market place Europe’s spring tour. The market featured over 50 traders from as far afield ad Morocco, India, Belgium, France, Russia, Holland, Spain and China.

As well as mouth-watering dishes, from freshly made paella to delicious Bratwurst Sausages, visitors to the market were kept entertained with a variety of street entertainment, a designated kid’s zone and musical performances. A new edition to this year’s market was The Brickx Club LEGO workshops which took place in the Burnavon over the two days.

The town centre was filled with the aroma of fine food and buzzing with activity over the entire weekend!