Rosemount Post office a step closer - Cooper

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Rosemount area Mickey Cooper has confirmed that the Post Office is expecting the submission of business cases in the coming days from a number of interested parties for the delivery of a new post office service in the area.

"The Post Office have confirmed to me that they are aiming to move to interview stage directly after the submission of the business cases by the interested parties," said Cllr Cooper.

"I am hopeful that all business cases will have been submitted in the coming week which will bring the announcement of a successful applicant a step closer. I will keep local residents up to date as the process moves to its conclusion in the next couple of weeks"