Sadness at death of young Tyrone school teacher and GAA player

A County Tyrone school teacher and talented GAA player has died after a short illness at the age of 33.

Christopher Colhoun, originally from Pomeroy, was recently appointed vice principal at St Patrick's Primary School in Donaghmore.

The father-of -two young daughters is understood to have taken ill over the weekend and passed away in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

He was popular and well known, particularly in GAA circles

Christopher played for his local club Pomeroy Plunketts as well as a term with the Tyrone senior panel, while his brother-in-law Conor McAliskey is a member of the current Tyrone senior panel.

His death has saddened and shocked the close-knit community.

Pomeroy Plunketts GAC paid tribute to their senior player: " We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of senior player Christopher “Crico” Colhoun who passed away this morning after a short illness at the young age of 33 years.

"For all that knew our Crico he was simply a lovely fella, a gentleman who always carried a smile on his face. A naturally gifted forward, he was capable of turning on a six pence and driving the ball over from distance with either foot. He was blessed with phenomenal pace and was a massive influence during the county, ulster and all-Ireland championship run in 2004/05 when his talent caught the eye of Mickey Harte and he was rewarded with a county call up the following season.

"Indeed Crico was still training well and committed to the Plunketts cause for the 2018 campaign, which makes the news of his passing even harder to comprehend. He excelled in everything he took on.

"A gifted teacher, he had recently taken up the vice-principal position at Donaghmore Primary School, an amazing achievement for his age. In the martial arts discipline of jujitsu he also excelled.

"His untimely passing is a shocking, devastating blow to our club. To Lisa and his 2 young children, Beth and Grace, to the Colhoun and McAliskey families we convey our heartfelt condolences. To Donaghmore Primary School pupils, teaching staff and parents and to our wider GAA family in Clonoe O’Rahillys we extend our sympathy.

And to Crico himself, a husband, a father, a son, a brother, a teacher, a teammate and a legend - rest in peace. We love you and we’ll never forget you. God bless."