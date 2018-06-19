SASS & BOHO candles stolen in burglary

THE future of a local candle company is in doubt after its premises were broken into and the entire contents of its stock stolen.

SASS & BOHO, which is located on the Tanderagee Road area of Pomeroy, makes luxury hand poured scented candles and luxury home fragrance diffusers which are sold throughout Ireland. The company is run by Laura McNamee from Cookstown who has lovingly developed each candle scent from memories of places she has visited and fond memories of special times in her life.

It is believed that entry was gained to the premises in a secure complex between 2am and 3.30am on Friday (June 15) morning by two men driving a white transit van. Two neighbouring businesses were also broken into, one of which has only been trading for four weeks.

Laura said: “I am absolutely devastated. I received a call to let me know that my premises had been broken into and when I arrived I was absolutely shocked to discover that the entire stock of SASS & BOHO had been stolen. I have worked so hard to build up my business over the last two and a half years and for someone to just take it away from me overnight is disgusting. We have had to temporarily shut down the website and cease trading until I can build up more stock but I don’t know how long it will take to generate the volume we will need to sustain the business as I hand pour each and every candle. As a hardworking mother of one, this is my livelihood and I am very concerned for the future of my business. I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or has any information about the burglary or if you are a stockist and someone tries to sell you any SASS & BOHO products please get in touch with Police in Dungannon by calling 101 quoting reference number 334 15/06/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.