‘School preparing young people for life in rapidly changing world’
‘A school serving the whole community with traditional values and a commitment to preparing young people for life in a rapidly changing world’ was the theme of the annual Open Night at Cookstown High School.
Hundreds of primary six and seven pupils accompanied by family members filled the assembly hall at each of the two introductory talks to hear Principal Gwyneth Evans present the school’s Christian ethos and aims as well as the school’s accomplishments.