‘Share your views’ on new firefighting centre

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is holding a Public Information Evening on Tuesday, February 5, at 7pm in Loughry Campus about its new Learning & Development Centre currently under construction at Desertcreat.

NIFRS began construction on its purpose built Learning & Development Centre in February 2018.

Phase 1 of the project - costing in the region of £4.8m - is entering its final months of construction and NIFRS would like to provide residents and businesses within the local area with an update on the next phase of the project.

A presentation outlining progress to date on Phase 1 and the way forward in regard to Phase 2 will be given by representatives from NIFRS.

There will also be an opportunity for those attending to ask any questions, seek further information and share your views on the Learning & Development Centre at Desertcreat.

If you would like to register your attendance or seek additional information regarding this event, please email desertcreatenquiries@nifrs.org or telephone 028 9266 4221 ext 3518.

Alternatively you can forward your views in writing to Facilities & Assets Department, NIFRS Headquarters, 1 Seymour Street, Lisburn, BT27 4SX.

NIFRS would welcome the opportunity to engage with the local community on this important project and look forward to hearing from you.

Tea/coffee will be provided on arrival. It is expected that this event will conclude no later than 9.00pm.

Firefighter training is expected to start at Desertcreat in the summer.