Singer Malachi Cush 'recovering well' after being injured in road crash

Singer/songwriter Malachi Cush is said to be "recovering well" from injuries he sustained in a road collision in Co Tyrone yesterday.

A statement posted on the Malachi Cush Official Facebook page last night said the 38-year-old "will be singing again in no time."

Mr Cush and another man aged in his 50s were taken to hospital after they were struck by a Volvo car in Scotch Street, Dungannon at around 10:30am on Monday.

The air ambulance was tasked to the scene along with NI Ambulance Service crews.

Mr Cush, from Donaghmore, was last night recovering in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A spokesman for the Belfast Health Trust described the singer’s condition as “stable”.

An update on his condition, posted on the Malachi Cush Official Facebook page last night, said: "Sincere thanks to everyone for their messages, phone calls and prayers for Malachi today. They were very much appreciated!

"Thanks especially to everyone who assisted at the scene, the medical team, the PSNI and all who came to his aid, as well as the brilliant staff at RVH.

"Thank God, Malachi is now recovering well and will be singing again in no time."

Malachi Cush broke into the music business after making the final of the first series of the television show Fame Academy in 2002.

He had a top 20 hit in the UK charts with his debut solo album, and was a number-one selling artist in Thailand.

Police officers investigating the circumstances of Monday's collision have appealed for witnesses to come forward.