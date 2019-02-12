Sister ‘devastated’ at attack on memorial to Teebane victims

A woman whose brother was murdered in an IRA bomb attack says she is “devastated” that the memorial to him and seven others has once again been vandalised.

Eight Protestant workmen died and another six colleagues were injured in January 1992 when the IRA blew up their minibus at Teebane, between Omagh and Cookstown.

The terror group targeted them because their employer did security force work. A memorial to the men was previously attacked with hammers but this time was targeted with paint, possibly between Monday and Tuesday night.

Ruth Forrest, sister of 24 year-old Teebane victim David Harkness, said: “I am totally devastated that someone has thought it was okay to again attack the monument that remembers my brother and the other dead innocents killed at Teebane in 1992. The PIRA took their lives but they will never take away our treasured memories of them.”

UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson said republicans often talk the language of rights and respect. “But actions speak louder than words, and in Mid Ulster the Unionist community has learned down the years that for many republicans, we are entitled to no rights and no respect,” he said.

DUP peer Lord McCrea added: “Once again, republicans can’t allow a memorial to people done to death by the IRA. This is an attack not only on their memory, but a hate crime against the whole family and community.”

Police said they are treating the attack as “a sectarian motivated hate crime” and appealed for information on tel 101 quoting reference 1104 12/02/19 or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.