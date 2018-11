There have been around a dozen road crashes in the Cookstown and Magherafelt areas in the last 24 hours.

Although it is not believed there have been any serious injuries, the PSNI are appealing for motorists to pay attention especially when using unfamiliar roads.

Drivers heading home last night were hit with delays at Magherafelt Road, Castledawson, following a collision.

The vehicles involved were eventually removed and the road reopened.