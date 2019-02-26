Speed limit to be cut to 40mph at Spires PS

Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed planned road safety improvements at Spires Primary School in the town.

It follows recent discussions with representatives from the Department for Infrastructure.

Councillor McFlynn told the Mail: “Along with the SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, I met with officials from the Department for Infrastructure to discuss the ongoing issue of road safety near Spires Primary School.

“Parents have been highlighting their concerns with us for some time and we have been lobbying for improvements in road safety at the school site on their behalf.

“At the meeting with the Department it was confirmed that the speed limit on the road will be reduced to 40mph.

“New road markings will also be introduced as well as a traffic island to make crossing the road easier and safer.

“These measures will be welcomed by local parents and teachers at the school. The reduction in speed and the new road markings will improve safety for all pedestrians on this busy stretch of road.”

She added that the SDLP would continue to lobby for the introduction of further measures to improve road safety at all schools.

Spires School has been campaigning for several years for a reduction in the speed limit from 50mph at the school on the Moneymore Road following a number of incidents.