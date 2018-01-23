Spires PS goes for gold from UNICEF

Spires Integrated Primary School in Magherafelt is to be awarded the Gold Award Rights Respecting School achievement by Unicef UK.

Unicef is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights. The Rights Respecting Schools Award is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school.

Spires Integrated Primary School in Magherafelt is to be awarded the Gold AwardRights Respecting School achievement by Unicef UK. NI Commissioner for Children visited the Spires IPS Rights Respecting team and teacher.

The Gold Award is the highest accolade given by Unicef UK and shows a deep and thorough commitment to children’s rights at all levels of school life. There are only 17 schools in Northern Ireland that have received the Gold Award.

The Award recognises achievement in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child at the heart of a school’s planning, policies and practice. A Rights Respecting School is a community where children’s rights are learned, taught, practised, respected, protected and promoted.