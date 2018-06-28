St Columb’s PS, Cullion, are named as Childhood Champions

The staff, pupils and parents of St Columb’s Primary School in Cullion have been recognised as ‘Childhood Champions’ by the NSPCC in a national competition.

The fantastic accolade was presented to the school body by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at a ceremony in London in June.

Acting Principal Patricia Carr told the Mid: “Our school had invited NSPCC to come along and deliver their ‘Speak Out: Stay Safe’ programme to all pupils. The NSPCC co-ordinator Lisa Norris and a team of volunteers led assemblies and workshops which focussed on personal safety and forms of abuse.

“There was an online safety workshop for parents and family members and it was so well attended – an indication of the marvellous support our school has from its parent body. We called on that parental support again at Christmas time when St. Columb’s chose NSPCC as our charity this year. In lieu of staff presents, parents made a donation to NSPCC in recognition of the work they had carried out in our school. We invited Lisa back to present her with this donation.

“Unknown to us, Lisa had nominated us as her School of the Year, telling us later that she very much enjoyed visiting our school and had found the experience of working with the pupils and staff both heart-warming and motivating.”

St. Columb’s was chosen to receive the regional Childhood Champions award at an awards ceremony in Banking Hall, London on June 5.

Acting Principal Patricia Carr, teacher Anne Kilpatrick and P7 pupils Ciarrai and Joe travelled to London to accept the award and were further awarded with a national Childhood Champions title, presented on the day by Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

“It was both very unexpected and humbling when our school was announced amongst the national winners,” added the acting principal.

“The national School of the Year award was for schools that have made a demonstrable difference to NSPCC fundraising and awareness raising in their community, schools that have shown enormous commitment and support to the NSPCC, embracing and sharing their safeguarding messages.”

Well done, St Columb’s!