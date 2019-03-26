Student is named Miss Maghera

Maghera played host to one of the latest Miss Northern Ireland contest heats as contestants came to Walsh’s Hotel in the town.

Girls from across the country competed for their place at the Miss Northern Ireland final in front of a judging panel.

The panel included managing director and event organiser Alison Clarke, current Miss Northern Ireland Katharine Walker, former Miss Northern Ireland Anna Henry, Stacey O’Hagan, of Walsh’s Hotel, and Shirley Gunning of NovaLash UK.

Rachel Jones, a 23 year old Entrepreneur from Hillsborough was crowned ‘Miss Walsh’s’ and Sarah Connolly, an 18 year old A Level student from Maghera was chosen as “Miss Maghera”.

Both girls will now go forward to the grand final in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on 6th May and stand a chance of winning the coveted title of the, ‘Miss Northern Ireland 2019.’

Competition organiser Alison Clarke said a great night was had by all.

She said: “We were thrilled to be at Walsh’s Hotel, it was the perfect venue to continue the search this year and a brilliant night was had by all.

“Maghera had a strong calibre of girls who entered.

“Once again it was a fabulous night and a huge congratulations to the winning girls and a big thank you to all who came along!”

Last year’s winner, Katharine Walker added: “Congratulations to Rachael and Sarah.

“My year as Miss Northern Ireland has been a dream come true.

“It is something that I will treasure forever and I cannot thank event organiser Alison Clarke and ACA Models enough for giving me this life changing opportunity.

“I would also like to thank all of my amazing sponsors for everything that they have generously provided for me this year as Miss Northern Ireland.

“It was certainly has been a busy year!

“I am so excited to get to know all of the girls as they embark on their Miss Northern Ireland journey and I would like to wish them the very best of luck.”

The competitionboosts some fantastic prizes including an all expenses paid trip to the Miss World Competition, is still open to entrants with heats taking place across the country.

For further details of heat locations and dates please visit www.missnorthernireland.co.uk