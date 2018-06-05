Students gain insights from Living Law programme

Cookstown High School pupils have gained a valuable insight into the legal orofession through the Attorney General’s Living Law Programme.

The students - Chloe, Ella and Shannon - recently participated in the final session of the Attorney General’s Living Law Programme held at Law Society House, Belfast.

A spokesperson for Cookstown High School said: “This has been a wonderful experience for pupils, granting insight into the legal profession in Northern Ireland with talks from experienced barristers, solicitors and judges and visits to the Royal Courts of Justice to see the law in action.

“Participants had the opportunity to present mock bail applications in front of the Attorney General before being presented with their certificates by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland John Larkin QC.

