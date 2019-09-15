Stylish and spacious country home

This magnificent country property offers an opportunity to live in a spacious and stylish home in a private and yet convenient rural location.

The property enjoys panoramic views over the landscaped gardens to the countryside beyond. It has recently been redesigned and extended with family living in mind. The finishes throughout are of the very highest standard and the layout is adaptable for those who work from home or who have a relative living with them.

Recently extended to provide over 6000 sq ft of thoughtfully laid out accommodation

Accommodation includes: a 23’0” x 13’10” drawing room featuring a limestone fireplace with slate hearth and wood burning stove; a 31’0”x 15’10” kitchen, open plan to dining/sitting area, with features including a navy oil- fired Aga, extensive range of hand- painted, tulip wood, contemporary fitted kitchen units, Silestone polished composite stonework surfaces and large island with breakfast bar, spacious dining/sitting area and French doors to terrace and garden; a 16’0” x 11’0” living room with feature corner windows with panoramic views; a 16’3” x 12’2” snug/study; a 15’5” x 14’6” (plus wardrobes) bedroom and 11’5” x 7’9” ensuite; a 19’10” x 12’2” bedroom with, built in wardrobes, panoramic views and a 8”0 x 6’6” ensuite; a 13’10” x 10’0” bedroom with built in desk and wardrobe and 10’2” x 6’8” ensuite; and a bedroom 13’10” x 11’3”; a wide rear hall; a 9’0” x 7’4” cloakroom; a boot room; a 18’6” x 9’8” utility room; a 14’0” x 7’0” kitchenette; and a 14’0” x 5’0” shower room.

There is a first-floor master suite comprising an open-plan landing, study and sitting area, bedroom with walk-through dressing area – 20’0” x 14’4” (average) and 12’4” x 9’8” ensuite bathroom. Also on the first floor, a 22’0” x 15’10” open-plan gym/entertainment area and a 24’5” x 22’0” cinema room with French doors to large balcony overlooking open countryside. Exterior features include a 29’7” x 22’0” integral garage; gardens, which extend to circa three acres and which have been professionally landscaped; and, a raised paddock area.

Property: 37 Scaddy Road, Killyleagh, County Down, BT30 9BP.

Agent: Michael Dunn Property Consultant

Recently fitted contemporary style hand painted kitchen

T: (028) 4488 1677

Beautifully landscaped grounds laid out informally to blend in with the natural beauty of this location