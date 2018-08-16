Successful Ógras summer scheme!

Ògras Youth Centre recently held their summer scheme for the young people from the Coalisland Neighbourhood Renewal Area.

Over the past number of weeks over 300 young people have availed of activities including: arts and crafts, drama, football, team games and various others.

The funding for the summer scheme was secured through Education Authority from the Coalisland and Dungannon Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership. The work of the Partnership is administered through Mid Ulster District Council and is funded by the Northern Ireland Executive through the Department for Communities Neighbourhood Renewal Programme.

An essential element of this Ogras project was the recruitment and training of young teenagers as volunteers, mentored by Ogras staff in a safe and friendly environment. This further highlighted the need for young people to empower and developing themselves thus providing a valuable contribution to the community as a whole.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, said: “I am delighted the Council has been able to support the Ogras Youth Centre summer school through the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme. The fact that so many participated proves how worthwhile and valuable it has been to the town. It provided hundreds of young people with a safe environment where they were able to express themselves through arts and crafts, drama and sport. I have no doubt the success of the summer school will continue to grow each year.”

Francie Molloy MP, Chair of the Coalisland & Dungannon Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership commented: “The annual summer scheme held by ÒGRAS Youth Club has once again proved to have been a tremendous success. The Club offers a vital resource to the young people living within the area. As Chair of the Coalisland and Dungannon Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership I can see that there are clear and tangible benefits in providing this funding to Ogras Youth and look forward to working with the club in the future.”

Monica MacIntyre, West Area Manager for Neighbourhood Renewal commented, “Our Department takes great pride in the fact that we have invested in projects that deliver significant benefits to those living in areas of deprivation. Ogras continues to demonstrate the values of good partnership working across the range of services in this NR area and are known for their ability to deliver, even when times are hard, to ensure children and their families remain at the core of their business. This summer scheme continues to grow in success year on year, demonstrating the strength of the Club’s relationship with the young people in their community.”

Leo Quinn, Ogras Youth Club Leader commented: “We would like to thank the Coalisland and Dungannon Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership for their continued support, the young volunteers, the staff and the local community for help making this year’s summer scheme an overwhelming success.”

Ogras Youth Club aims to continue with their success by continuing to offer programmes for young people living in the local community. For further information on the Ogras Youth Club and Summer Scheme please contact ÒGRAS Youth Club on 028 8774 7514 or follow them on Facebook.