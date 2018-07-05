Suitable site is needed for Traveller families - Milne

A special meeting of Mid Ulster District Council is to be held to decide the future of two Traveller families living at Ballyronan.

The families have been living at a council-owned car park on the shores of Lough Neagh for a number of months.

Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MLA Ian Milne called on the nationalist-controlled council to abandon plans to evict the families.

Mr Milne said: "I have previously held discussions with the Housing Executive, they have a responsibility to find alternative locations for Travellers, but so far they have failed to do so.

“There is now an imperative on the Housing Executive to work with Mid Ulster Council to find a solution and provide these families with alternative accommodation or a suitable site as a matter of urgency."

