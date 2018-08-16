Tafelta Festival makes successful debut

The first ever Tafelta Festival, the ancient name for Magherafelt, took place in the south Derry town at the weekend.

The two-day music and entertainment event, organised by Mid Ulster District Council in partnership with Magherafelt Town Centre Forum and local hospitality businesses, saw a selection of free family friendly entertainment in the town accompanied by entertainment in hospitality businesses throughout the weekend.

The idea for the festival came from the hospitality trade in the town following the success of last year’s Magherafelt Christmas Market.

From Monday 6 – Friday 10 August, an Orchestra of Change Makers Project took place at the Bridewell where young people got involved in performing, producing, choreographing etc a musical piece that was then showcased in the Bridewell on Saturday as part of the Tafelta Festival. On Saturday, crowds enjoyed free family entertainment in the town centre including face painting, balloon modelling, street entertainment, and a street art workshop where children, and adults alike, experimented with graffiti and chalk art.

Drop in arts and craft workshops also took place during the same time in Bank of Ireland.

Sunday saw a host of family entertainment including face painting, balloon modelling and special walkabouts by singing chefs and circus jesters, take place at Meadowlane Shopping Centre.

Hospitality businesses that participated in the festival included: Mary’s Bar, Dorman’s Bar, The Coachman, The Terrace, Ground, Brysons, The Flax, Market Tavern and Meadowlane Shopping Centre.