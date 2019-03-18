Teen who died in Saint Patrick's Day disco tragedy is named

The teenage girl who died after a crush outside a Saint Patrick's Day disco has been named.

t Patrick's College in Dungannon have said they are shocked and saddened at the death of its Year 13 student Lauren Bullock.

Greenvale Hotel tragedy

Principal Catherine McHugh has described Lauren as "a beautiful girl, a shining light in our school community".

"She gave generously of her time and talents. She was a leader among her peers and a quiet strong and loyal presence. A treasured friend and capable young lady with a bright future," she said.

Today St Patrick's College has been open from 1pm today - and will be tomorrow - for pupils wishing to gather and receive support.

In a separate post 'Euphoria Allstar Cheerleading NI' spoke of their devastation at the loss of "one of our senior athletes Lauren Bullock in the tragedy in Cookstown last night".

A tribute left at the scene

"My heart is broke writing this. You where the most down to earth, beautiful soul and our Coral team will never be the same without you. You where an incredible cheerleader and where the back bone of our team," says their post.

"I honestly cant put into words how much you will be missed. Thank you lauren for giving me the pleasure of coaching you all this time".

