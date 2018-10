An 18-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries after a car struck a tree outside Bellaghy on Sunday night.

The collision happened on the Hillhead Road and police are appealing for information.

Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly before 7:05pm, it was reported that a blue Volkswagen Polo struck a tree at the junction with Oldtown Road. An 18 year old man was taken to hospital for injuries believed to be serious.