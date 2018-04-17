Teenagers arrested over Maghera murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 36 year old Piotr Krowka, whose body was discovered on Tuesday 3 April, have arrested two 16 year old males in the Maghera area on Tuesday (April 17) as part of the overall investigation.

They have been taken to Antrim Police Station for questioning.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact the incident room at Magherafelt PSNI Station by calling 101, quoting reference number 919 of 03/04/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.