A loyalist bonfire in Magherafelt was attacked and set alight in the early hours of this morning.

The incident on the Leckagh estate is believed to have happened around 2.30am. The Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The British Truth Forum, who were behind erecting the Union flag in Magherafelt town centre last year, said they believed it was "an attack on our British culture and heritage."

They said that luckily no one had been injured.

More details to follow.