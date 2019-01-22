This photo of a snow covered Glenshane Pass was taken at 10:30 morning - Met Office issue weather warning

Some parts of Northern Ireland saw several centimetres of snow overnight.

A photo of a snow covered Glenshane Pass was taken by and shared by Belfast man, Ryan Downey, on social media shortly after 10:30am on Tuesday.

The recent snowfall came only a few hours before the Met Office issued a Northern Ireland-wide weather warning for ice.

The weather warning was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid between 4:00pm on Tuesday and 11:00am on Wednesday.

"Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet," reads the warning on the official Met Office website on Tuesday morning.

"Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times.

This photo of a snow covered Glenshane Pass was taken by Ryan Downey from Belfast. Ryan's photo was shared on social by the P.S.N.I.

"Accumulations of several centimetres are likely above 200 metres, mainly across western Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and northwest England. A small amount of settling snow (one cm or less) is also possible at lower levels in a few places," added the Met Office.