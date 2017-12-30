Three Mid Ulster people recognised in New Year's Honours

Three people from the Mid Ulster area were awarded British Empire Medals in today's New Year's Honours .

The awards cover the fields of education, nursing and youth work.

Cookstown man Robert Thornberry received the honour for his services to young people through his work with the Boys' Brigade movement.

Mary Glass, from Maghera, is recognised for her services to nursing and the community in Causeway Area of Coleraine.

And Margaret Cahoon, from Magherafelt, received an award for services to education.

Mrs Cahoon, a learning support assistant at Knockloughrim Primary School, was congratulated by staff and pupils.

On the school's Facebook page they posted: "Huge congratulations to Mrs Margaret Cahoon BEM who is on the New Year Honours list for services to education. We are so delighted for you - well deserved!"