Three people suffer neck and back injuries in Tyrone crash

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to neck and back injuries following a crash on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon.

Police say the accident involving three vehicles happened around 12.45pm this afternoon.

The road was closed while police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dealt with the casualties.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 646 of 28/03/19.