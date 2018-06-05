Three teenagers arrested in Piotr Krowka murder probe

Three teenagers have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Piotr Krowka in Maghera in April.

Detective Inspector Ashley Wright said: "The body of 36 year old Piotr Krowka, a Polish national, was discovered in a derelict property on the Glen Road on Tuesday 3 April.

The house where Piotr Krowka was found

"Three youths, aged between 16 and 17 years old were detained in the Maghera area earlier today on suspicion of withholding information.

"Two have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service while the other remains in police custody this afternoon assisting us with our enquiries."