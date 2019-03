The three teenage victims of the Cookstown disco tragedy last night have been named.

The victims were 17-year-old Morgan Barnard, 17-year-old Lauren Bullock and 16-year-old Connor Currie.

Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard

